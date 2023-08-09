Following a two-hour long executive session during a special meeting of the Odem City Council, the City of Odem has decided to hire a consultant to aid them in unraveling the city’s finances, which have languished for over six years with a complete lack of audits or oversight.
Even now, recently-elected Odem Mayor David Maldonado is grappling with a lot of unknowns, reporting to the public that the discrepancy between the city’s internal records and its bank statements could be in the millions of dollars.
“I’m going to be very honest. Over the weekend I was able to access the city’s computers and I want to say that the council members who have been here for a while were not well informed about what was in these computers,” Maldonado said. “There’s a reason why the audits have fallen behind — as I looked through the financial reports on the computer, they didn’t match up with what was on the bank statements. There were large numbers of negative balances that carried over year-in and year-out. As we try to do fiscal year 2021 right now, there’s such a big deficit on the books, our accountant is trying to track down the information on this deficit.”
Maldonado wasn’t specific on how big this discrepancy was – according to him, access to the computer system was held by Janie Martinez, the former city administrator who recently resigned and whose name was only just as-of the August 1st meeting removed from the city’s bank accounts.
“I didn’t have a passcode to get into the system, only the city administrator had that,” Maldonado said. “Once the city administrator resigned and she left, obviously I had to get that information from her, passcode and other information, that allowed me to get on there and really search that computer.”
Maldonado insisted that there remains money in Odem’s bank, though how much is not yet clear at this time – and that there are millions of dollars at stake in the deficits they are seeing.
“This doesn’t mean there isn’t money in the bank, there is — but what’s in the system doesn’t reconcile with what’s in the bank,” Maldonado said. “We’re talking millions of dollars.”
The exact cause of this discrepancy is one of many unknowns that continue to shadow the situation in Odem. It’s not even clear if any single individual within the city will be held accountable for the lack of audits.
“It goes back all the way to 2017, that’s when this all really starts off,” Maldonado said. “There’s been several people that have been in the (city administrator’s) office since then, so I can’t really say who it all falls on, to be honest with you.”
Maldonado said that assigning blame for the situation is not his goal.
“I said this countless times, I’m not here to point the finger at anybody. I’m not here to blame anybody in particular,” he said. “My goal is to find out what happened, when it happened and then try to move on so that it doesn’t happen again. If we find out that it’s just lack of training … then that’s what we’re going to invest in. We want our staff to be the very best that’s out there.” “At this point, whose fault it is, I’m not even worried about that. I just want to move forward.”
A lack of training or knowledge in a system introduced around the start of the long period of no audits is what Maldonado thinks may be responsible for the issue. The implementation of this system, InCode, was supposed to come with training in its use, but that training – according to city officials – never materialized, and the system produced incongruent results, claiming money to be missing that the city was certain was there.
“I think the staff wasn’t really trained properly,” Maldonado said. “The coding wasn’t done properly, the staff was just entering the data the way they thought it was supposed to be done – but I don’t know for sure.”
The issue is, Maldonado’s explanation isn’t new information. The city was already aware of the problems with InCode – and indeed, among the final actions that night, hiring a consultant in lieu of a city administrator, is a solution the city has already tried.
Deja Vu
In 2017, while Billy Huerta served as mayor, the News of San Patricio reported on the stripping of a title from John Redgate, the city administrator who followed Janie Martinez. Martinez is the last city admin to successfully provide an audit, in 2015, according to former mayor and former councilwoman Virginia Garza.
“Back in 2016 the city went into InCode and … that messed everything up,” Garza told the News of San Patricio. “At that time, our city administrator retired. That was Janie Martinez. Then you had your bookkeeper and that was what she was doing…she left because her husband got transferred … I know she left to another state and that’s all I know.”
Regardless, the situation was the same – with the lack of audits compounding the challenge of completing an audit, the city considered and ultimately agreed to hire John Valls of John Valls Consulting group. It was a decision that proved fruitless – Garza said that he accomplished nothing for the city.
“I didn’t agree to hire him, I was totally against it,” Garza said. “I didn’t think we needed to hire a consultant when we could have hired an administrator.”
While Maldonado said he discovered the discrepancy in the city’s financial records versus its actual funds just recently, Garza said this exact discrepancy was known well before even she was mayor.
“It went by the old records that we had, the old system that was in there. When they plugged it in, it misread a lot of stuff. That’s what Janie, the city administrator, said – it went completely haywire … it was all InCode,” Garza said. “It was saying we had more money, that money was missing – well, okay, but where’s that money?”
She described the situation much as Maldonado did.
“On paper it says we have money, but the bank account doesn’t show that,” Garza said. “That’s the way it’s always been like that. The administrator told him, because I asked her – she had told me the same thing when she came in. She said ‘this is what’s going on with InCode, it’s showing all this stuff we don’t have.’”
Garza brought Martinez out of retirement and made her city administrator again during her tenure, which began in 2021. According to Garza, even prior to becoming mayor, she was adamant about seeking audits.
“They could have tried (to make an audit), but I don’t know why they didn’t,” she said. “I kept requesting it, I kept requesting it, don’t wait too long.”
Now, with Maldonado claiming that millions of dollars’ worth of discrepancies were found between InCode and the actual bank records, a new consultant has been brought in, Paul Baen, of Paul Baen Consulting LLC.
“Paul has helped us a lot the past couple of weeks, pro bono,” Maldonado said. “We have faith in him and Judge Krebs has given him a really good recommendation. I’ve spoken to Mayor Oscar of Ingleside … he worked for Ingleside when their financial situation in 2006 was pretty dire. We’ve had a lot of people who have given him good recommendations, so I think we’re going to be in good hands for the next couple of months.”
His credentials echo those of the previous consultant, Valls. As reported by the News of San Patricio in 2017:
(Valls has) assisted the cities of Gregory, Ingleside and Driscoll, Huerta said.
“It seemed like everybody was impressed with his type of work. He says he can bring in a group of people and create a budget and get everything back in order,” Huerta said. “He’s also going to help us find a city secretary once he gets everything up to par.”
It isn’t known how much Valls was paid for his work at that time – and it is also not known how much Baen will be paid for this go-round.
“We haven’t really discussed that at this point,” Maldonado said. “Because we don’t have a city administrator at this point, I think we should be okay in bringing him in. We’re doing about a two-month agreement. His scope of work is going to be on the financial end, the budget, helping us set our tax rate … We are going to pay him something, we just haven’t agreed on what it is yet.”
Hiring Baen was the last order of business during the public meeting. Huerta made the initial motion – it passed unanimously.
The News of San Patricio reached out to Baen for comment for information on his pay rates and what sort of compensation he would seek from the city. These calls have not been returned as of press time.
This is an ongoing story.