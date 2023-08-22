Internal communications among city officials reveal the city of Odem has approximately two weeks of cash available, throwing into question its ability to continue to pay city employees.
Mayor David Maldonado stated in an email to city officials:
“At present the city expenses are approximately $400,000 monthly and revenue generated is approximately $200,000. As we have discussed recently, the council will need to come up with critical recommendations to help the city get out of the situation.”
Maldonado recently announced on Facebook that a public workshop will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 to discuss the city’s possible solutions to save itself from a fiscal cliff.
Maldonado, in this post, stated that in his first three months in office he has “found that the city’s expenditures have exceeded the city’s revenue and this has been going on for several years. We are now in a very delicate state, and we have to change direction. If not, our ability to ‘keep the lights on’ will be difficult.”
While Maldonado doesn’t mention specifics in his post, internal emails show that the city is looking to borrow a quarter of million dollars per month for the next four months, simply to cover expenses – including employee salaries.
Maldonado said he and the city’s consultant, Paul Baen, have reached out to Charter Bank to see what assistance they can provide. He has also suspended all discretionary spending.
That suspension was elaborated upon in another email:
“My goal is to get the city through the next two months and ensure that employees can get paid. I also am working on getting a Tax Anticipation Note to get us through the rest of the calendar year,” Maldonado stated. “If any department head complains to you that I won't approve the purchase of Fabuloso, trash bags, air freshener etc. please have them contact me. I would be glad to sit down with them and show them what the city's financial situation looks like.”
There are already resignations coming into the city. These same emails reveal that David Barnes of the Odem Water Department has resigned and was escorted out of city hall by the Odem Chief of Police. Maldonado said in the email that he’s taken steps to ensure the Wastewater Treatment Plant remains operational.
The water department is significant because one of the largest expenses the city has accumulated in the past two years comes directly from there.
The News of San Patricio reviewed the invoices for the wastewater treatment plant for the past two years, when it was run by a contractor named David Pena. On Aug. 1, Pena’s contract was not renewed by a unanimous vote. Before that point, from 2021-2023, Pena was paid more than $722,000 to run the Wastewater Treatment Plant. His salary of $3,000 a month amounts to only $72,000 over two years. The lion’s share of expenditures were repeated purchases of chemicals.
Virginia Garza, who was ousted as mayor earlier this year, told the News of San Patricio that Pena had been brought on board to help address TCEQ violations concerning the city’s lift station. She disputed that expenditures had gotten that high. Public records requests were filed by the News of San Patricio for the past several years’ worth of expenses accrued by the wastewater plant; after two weeks, those requests still have not been fulfilled.