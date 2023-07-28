Our beloved Patsy Ruth Goodson Burdine peacefully passed away on July 27, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She was days away from celebrating her 90th year of life; and it was certainly a life well lived. She was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear friend to many.
Patsy was born in Dublin, Texas on August 1, 1933 to Elda & Inez Goodson. The family moved to Freer, Texas during the “oil boom,” when Freer was reportedly the second largest oilfield in the nation. Growing up in Freer, she made many lifelong friends and fell in love with her husband of 50 years, James (Jimmy) Burdine. She loved small town life, attending Freer High School where she was a Drum Major for the Buckaroo Band and was the Homecoming Queen. She and Jimmy loved music, often enjoying a night out dancing to Al Dean and the Allstars. They were married on June 30, 1953 and later had two children: Carol Burdine Acker (Bill) and James Glenn Burdine (Valarie). While raising their family in Freer, Patsy worked at the Freer Bank while Jimmy worked for Atlantic Richfield. After retiring in 1975, she enjoyed working in her beautiful yard, socializing with friends, spending time with family, and could frequently be found playing Mahjong, Bridge, Poker and Canasta.
Patsy was truly one of a kind. Her vibrant spirit and cheerful personality captivated hearts, and she treasured her many friends. She also enjoyed participating in the “Young at Heart” group at the First Baptist Church in Portland. She loved hosting her friends and family, especially for her famous breakfast of peanut butter pancakes and Coca Cola. She had a vivacious spirit and loved taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who will cherish her memory.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Burdine, her parents, Elda & Inez Goodson, her brother Tommy G. Goodson, and her sister Jo Hutcherson.
She is survived by her sister Alla Long Goodwin of Austin, her daughter Carol Acker (Bill) of Alice, and son Glenn Burdine (Valarie) of Portland.
Nanny (as she was known by her family and friends) was fiercely loved by her grandchildren and great grand-children. She is also survived by her grandchildren Mark Acker (Amanda), Erin Elliott (Ben), Amy Siegel (Jerrod), Colt Burdine, Dillon Burdine (Kelly), Heather Rodriguez (Mike), and Chad Schroeder (Lisa). She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Tanner, Sawyer, & Lucy Burdine, Garcelle & Lynn Burdine, Michael Ryan and Max Rodriguez, and Amy & Caroline Elliott.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
