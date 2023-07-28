Mary Ann Hunter, 84, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother & great-grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, July 21, 2023. She entered this world on December 18, 1938, in Freer, Texas, born to Hammond Lewis Sens and Georgia Bruns Sens.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth P. Hunter of Skidmore, Texas and her three (3) children Kenneth E. Hunter of Odem, Texas, Lynnette Hunter Chancey (Jim) of Floresville, Texas and Kathi Kirstein of Skidmore, Texas. She is also survived by six (6) grandchildren, Crissy Jones (Darren), Kevin Hunter (Victoria), Kristopher Kirstein (Ambria), Whitney Wilkening (Paul), Ashley Powell (Steven), Shelby Chancey and twelve (12) great-grandchildren, all of which reside in Texas.
Additionally, she is survived by her family members: Jackie Mills, Betty Thomas, Sue Ann Chappell (Randall), Lou Nan Kirby, and Frank Hunter (Debbie), and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Hammond and Georgia Sens; Carl Kirstein, Joy Dunn, Herman Lewis Sens, Bill Hunter and Sue Hunter.
She was a believer in Jesus Christ and we know that Mary Ann is with her Savior and Lord. We have no doubt that we know where she is, but will be sorely missed until the day we are all together again.
Kenneth and Mary Ann married on March 7, 1955, in Raymondville, Texas sharing 68 years of marriage. Their lives have been one of perseverance and hard work; always focusing on making the best life for their family. They shared the love of spending time outdoors, watching wildlife and collecting antiques.
Mary Ann returned back to school once her three children were gone from home. She obtained her nursing license and practiced in hospitals and then the private sector for 20+ years, until she retired. Mary Ann supported her husband, Kenneth, in the construction business for numerous years. Mary Ann and Kenneth started raising cattle in the mid-1970s and it grew into a lifestyle that they both loved. They ranched in several counties in Texas, before building the H-Bar Ranch in Skidmore, Texas, where they called home.
Needless to say, Mary Ann loved life and her family. She was a great supporter and number one fan of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in whatever activities they ventured into. Mary Ann was also a great Dallas Cowboy fan, so we all knew NOT to call during game time. She loved collecting antiques, cooking for family and friends, and opening her home to everyone. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthav