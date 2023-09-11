Justin Curry, 41 of Sinton, Texas passed away on September 5, 2023. Justin was born on March 5, 1982.
Throughout Justin’s life he has accomplished many things. Out of all those things, being a dad to his children was what he was most proud of. He was a man you could call on if you needed something done, and he was proud to help when he could. He was dedicated to his family, caring for his grandmother and being a best friend to his brother were a priority.
Justin was preceded in death by his father, Neal Curry, who died in 2017.
Survivors include children, Sarah Curry, Billy Curry, Shelby Clement, and Hayley Crain of Sinton, Texas; brother Joel Curry of Sinton, Texas; domestic partner, Cynthia Guerrero of Sinton, Texas; grandmother, Joan Parsley and grandfather Fred Ford of Beeville, Texas; mother, Betty Key Curry of Beeville, Texas.
He will be missed by many.
There will be a BBQ & celebration of life on September 16, 2023, at Joel Curry’s residence in St. Paul.