Our beloved father and brother in Christ, Jose G. Perez “Joey” or Joe” (JP), age 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately 4:15 a.m.
Jose G. Perez “Joey or Joe” (JP) was born on January 21, 1965, to Jose Perez Sr. and Cruz D. Perez. “Joey” was a very positive, God loving, and faithful man. So charismatic with a humble heart he made sure to lend a helping hand to anyone when he was able to. He was an outstanding father to me, my siblings, and step siblings. He lived a hard-working life within the oil and gas industry as an electrician for 30 years to support his family, but the industry also was where he met numerous great, supportive friends whom he enjoyed laughter and good times with. His favorite hobbies included watching sports games, barbecuing with family, watching “new” movies - mostly superhero genre, had a palate for eating take-out and new entrees, but most of all spending time and playing with his grandchildren, sons, daughter, and pets whom he loved with every bit of his heart and some. We now hold a lifetime of happy memories to cherish and share; he is immensely loved and missed every day.
Jose G. Perez “Joey or Joe” (JP) is preceded in death by his mother Cruz D. Perez, daughter Lisa Perez, and son Jaime A Perez.
Jose G. Perez is survived by his father Jose “Rana” Perez Sr. of Sinton, TX, wife Leisa Perez of Sinton, TX, son Jose “Jay” (Velia) Perez of Rockport-Fulton, TX, daughter Gabriella (Jordan) Benton of Sinton, TX, 2 stepsons, Edward Campos (Shaina) of Sinton, TX, Justen Campos (Abby) of Sinton, TX, brother Gerardo Perez of Sinton, TX, brother Moises (Christina) Perez of Sinton, TX, and a total of 11 grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday, September 9, 2023, with a private viewing (immediate family only) from 2:00 p.m. to 3:p.m. and public viewing from 3:00 p.m. 9:00 p;m. at the Ritchea Gonzales Funeral Home. Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m.