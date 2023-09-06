John Scott (Scotty) Wilder: Scotty was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 9, 1934 to John Wilder Sr. and Irene Elkins. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 2, 2023 at the age of 88. He graduated from Franklin High School in east Texas and attended Texas A&M and Trinity University. Scotty served four years in the US Army. He met his wife Rose Mary in San Antonio and were married for 66 years. Scotty was employed by Goodyear Tire Company for 28 years, working in Austin, San Antonio, Fredericksburg, Beeville, and Corpus Christi, Texas. He ended his career at Al Willeford Chevy dealership in Portland, Texas. Scotty loved to hunt, fish, bowling and attend his boys and grandkids sporting events. He was active with the Boy Scouts serving as assistant scout master.
Scotty is survived by his three children John Scott Wilder III of Portland, Steven Lee Wilder and wife Suzi of Ingleside on the Bay, Patrick Shawn Wilder and wife Kathleen of La Grange, Texas, four grandchildren Tyler Kimberlee Wilder of San Antonio, Dalton Wyatt Wilder of Taft, Lora Brooke Landford and husband Derek of Kyle, Texas, and Braeden Shawn Wilder of San Marcos.
Services will be held at Winsteads’ Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Drive in Portland Texas on September 22, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com