Hattie Francis Kalich, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2023, at the age of 103. She was born on August 17, 1920, in Fayette County, Texas to Frank John and Francis (Konvicka) Humplik. Hattie grew up in Weimer, Texas where she met her husband, Alfred Walter Kalich. The couple moved to Corpus Christi in 1939 and later settled on the Rincon Ranch, five miles north of Gregory, Texas, where Alfred worked as the ranch manager for owner, W. B. Ray.
Hattie and Alfred raised four children, Larry (Donna) Kalich, Harvey (Sharon) Kalich, Connie (Mike) Bond, and Polly (Randy) Wright. Growing up on a working cattle ranch, the family all participated from daily cow milkings to repairing fence and breaking in new cutting horses. Hattie was the perfect mother and wife; sewing, cleaning, and cooking all day for four kids and hosting domino parties in the evenings with their many of the friends and family in the area. In the early 1970s, Hattie worked to obtain her GED and then attended Del Mar College where she obtained her LVN nursing license. After the death of her husband, Alfred, in 1975, she immersed herself in her nursing career working fulltime until she was 80 years old. Her kind heart led her to care for countless others in several area hospitals and nursing homes.Her legacy will be the compassion and tireless care she showed for her patients and her family.
After retirement, and into her late 90s, Hattie loved to see her grandchildren, garden year-round and spoil her many pets. Her energy was boundless. Her faith in God was complete. She loved to walk her dogs in the neighborhood and spend time on the beach with family.
Hattie is predeceased by her parents, husband Alfred, brother George Humplik, and sister Elenora Lacina. She is survived by all her children as well as grandchildren Bonnie Walker (Drew), Kristie Gleinig (Jeff), Kevin Kalich (Sheila), Dolly Westfahl (George), Kim Shannon (Tim), Karen O’Connor (Patrick), Diana Gledhill (James) and Lori Groesbeck (JD), Kimberly Boatman (Jeff), Christopher Wright (Kim) and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to share reflections of her life on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland. A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church on Lang Rd. in Portland with interment to follow at Palms Memorial Gardens in Portland.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who have offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. They would also like to thank Dr. David Sutter, Dr. Gregg Silverman, as well as the many nurses and staff with Nurses on Wheels who cared for and comforted Hattie throughout the years.
