Sinton – Donald Roy Huckaby passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on August 28th, 2023. He was 79.
Don was born on December 15, 1943 in Beaumont, Texas to Helen (Parker) and Deward Huckaby. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1962. Don attended Lamar University and graduated with a degree in Art in 1966. He served 5 years in the United States Navy abroad aircraft carriers in the Pacific during the Vietnam conflict. Don was an accomplished artist, wood sculptor and custom furniture maker.
His early years were spent in the Beaumont area, then the Dallas area, retiring eventually in Sinton, Texas. He was a Charter Member of New Beginnings Fellowship in Sinton.
Survivors include his loving wife: Margie Huckaby from Sinton, Texas; son: Joshua Allen Huckaby from Austin, Texas; mother: Helen Huckaby from Houston, Texas; sister: Bobbie Perkins (George) from Houston, Texas; stepson: Sean Curry (Tracey) from Sinton, Texas; stepdaughter: Hope Whitlock (Ric) from Caddo Mills, Texas; 4 beautiful step-grandchildren: Hannah Curry from Corpus Christi, Texas, Alex Whitlock from Greenville, Texas, James Curry from Sinton, Texas and Samantha Whitlock from Winterpark, Florida.
His life will be celebrated by friends and family at a Memorial Service at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church on Borden Street in Sinton, Texas on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.