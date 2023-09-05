Darla (Grote) Mueller, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Darla was born in Aransas Pass, Texas and was raised in Alice, Texas, where she graduated from William Adams High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Mueller, on August 12, 1960. They moved to Portland, Texas in 1979 and remained there for thirty-seven years as they raised their two children, Dean and Deanna. Darla retired from GPISD where she fed the youth of Portland in the cafeteria, as well as fed numerous friends and family in her home. The greatest joy of her life was being a grandma to her six grandchildren, Derek, Darian, Taylor, Devin, Dillon, and Adam, and great-grandchild, Teagan. Darla spent countless hours at sporting events and extracurricular activities supporting her kids and grandkids and loved every minute of it.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Helen Grote and brother, Buddy Grote. She is survived by her husband, Donald Mueller, her children, Dean Mueller and Deanna (Bryan) Settle, her sisters, Jolea (Butch) Linley, Margie (Gary) Kemp, sister-in-law Blanche Grote, and her precious grandchildren.
Services will be conducted Friday, September 8th at 1 p.m. at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland followed by a graveside service at Palms Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 winsteadsfuneralhome.com