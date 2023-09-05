Bennie Lowell Stewart entered his heavenly home on September 2, 2023, at age 92.
He was born in San Angelo, TX on August 31, 1931 to his parents, John Butler Stewart and Bennie Vickery Stewart. He graduated from Sinton High School at age 16 and attended The University of Texas, where he was a proud member of the Longhorn Marching Band and the swim team.
He joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War in Europe for 4 years attaining the rank of Sergeant. Upon completing his service, he enrolled at Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, and continued his education by obtaining a Master of Science in Education at Texas A&I in Kingsville. During his 35-year career in education, he taught history, served as an Elementary School Principal, and as Business Manager at several school districts including Odem ISD, Taft ISD, and Gregory-Portland ISD. He was also appointed as the first county tax appraiser for San Patricio County Appraisal District.
His Christian faith was evident in his humble compassion and life of servant leadership at First Baptist Church in Taft serving as Sunday School teacher, deacon, and in various church leadership positions. Additionally, he was elected President of the Texas Elementary Principals Association, and President of the Kiwanis Club where he achieved over 25 years of perfect attendance. He was a devoted fan of Texas Longhorn football, enjoyed golf, and being with friends and family.
Bennie married Estella Johnson Stewart on June 8, 1957, and they enjoyed 62 years of a loving marriage. They loved, adored, and were so proud of their daughter, Lavonne Stewart Garrison. Bennie is predeceased by his wife, parents, and sister. His memory will be cherished by daughter, Lavonne Stewart Garrison and husband David of San Antonio, brother-in-law Robert Gilbreath of Portland, and by his grand dog, Sunny Day.
Devoted caregivers for the past few years at Brookdale Trinity Towers described Bennie as a kind and sweet gentleman. Barbara Garza, Christina Garcia, Theresa Hernandez and Barbie Juarez provided compassionate, loving care which truly enhanced his quality of life.
Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton from 11:00-12:00 on Friday, September 8, 2023 followed by burial at Sinton Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 that afternoon at Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church.
Charitable donations may be directed to Haven for Hope in San Antonio or Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.