Barbara Jean “Dolly” Owen Sunderman of Sinton, Texas, was smiling as she passed from this earth on July 2, 2023. She was born on September 1, 1930, on the Owen family farm in West Sinton. At 92 years of age, she has now been returned in Spirit to the mischievous firecracker of her younger years.
Barbara was the youngest and only sister to seven brothers and proud parents. She grew up knowing she was special and proved it every day of her life. She attended the Adams Public School at West Sinton, graduated from Mathis High School at 16, and attended Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. She graduated with a teaching degree as a Speech Therapist. Barbara began the first Speech Therapy program in the Victoria Independent School District, before meeting Dr. Frank T. Sunderman, her husband of fifty-six years and the love of her life! Shortly thereafter, she put her great love for children into practice by adopting her beloved Mark and Becky.
Barbara will be fondly remembered for her generosity and belief in providing help to those in need. She worked with the Urban Renewal program to provide homes for people who needed them. All through the year, and especially during the holidays, she delivered her beautifully decorated, bountiful boxes of food and other necessities to those in need. She loved her town and will be remembered for making sure that Sinton would be lit up for the holidays, planting flowers throughout town, and for getting candy donations to ‘sweeten up’ the parades for the children in attendance. She could pull strings like no one else, including a personal call to Sam Walton, when she didn’t think the local Walmart was being generous enough to the children of the town.
But for many, Barbara will be remembered for the delicious smells emanating from the bounty of food in the oven and for her toe-tapping rhythmic singing as she drove. Her infinite love for her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews was epic. In all that she did, she passed on the knowledge that we all have special, God-given gifts and are deserving of love. Her home was an oasis for all, full of sunshine, plants, and beauty. A trip to the Sunderman’s home was an extraordinary experience.
With her unlimited talents, she also made the Sunday School classes she taught and the yearly Vacation Bible Schools at the Sinton First Baptist Church the place to be. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church for over 65 years.
Barbara is survived by her children, son Mark Sunderman (Vivian), daughter Becky Humphrey, and grandchildren Taylor Sunderman, Maggie Sunderman Hoskins (Nolan), and Elliott Humphrey, and sister-in-law Lillian Owen (J.B., Jr.). She is preceded in death by her beloved Frank, son-in-law Kurt Humphrey, parents Jesse B. and Maggie Reed Owen, and all her brothers Alton, Loman, Ray, Bob, Leo, Joe, and J.B., Jr.
The family is hosting a visitation at the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home in Sinton on Friday, July 7th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will also be held at the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home on Saturday, July 8th at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at the Sinton Cemetery. If you would prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church of Sinton or South Texas Children’s Home in Beeville (www.stchm.org).