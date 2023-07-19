In May of 2021, the Green Lake dam at North Shore Country Club failed allowing the lake to drain empty. Green Lake provided irrigation water for the golf course at the club.
North Shore Country Club General Manager Daryl Genzer explained that it has been a challenge not having water, but the county, the state and all the local municipalities have all worked together to get the Texas Water Development Board involved in the project.
The $2 million project will incorporate flood mitigation upstream towards Gregory and other areas. “The object of the dam is not just to provide water for the golf course but a major flood improvement plan for Portland, Gregory and a large part of San Pat County,” said Genzer.
Although the project has had setbacks, work has been ongoing to replace the lake and dam.
The excavation contractor has already removed over 700,000 cubic yards of dirt from the old Green Lake site. The job of the general contractor is earthworks, removing dirt and site preparation.
The actual dam portion of the project is sublet out to another contractor who specializes in dam construction. That company is behind on a previous project due to weather related issues. Groundbreaking for the dam portion of the project was supposed to have taken place around the first week of July.
According to Genzer, “We had been told that it would be the first part of September when it would be completed, we’re a couple weeks behind schedule now,” he said. “So I’m thinking it will probably be towards the end of September before construction will be completed and we’ll start seeing water being filled behind the dam.”
Green Lake when full will be around 21 surface acres and will hold roughly 98 acre-feet of water. An acre-foot is defined as the volume of one acre of surface area to a depth of one foot.
Genzer talked about the difficulty over the last few years since losing the dam, “we’ve struggled, it’s been really difficult,” he said. We are buying water from the county, San Pat County Municipal Water District has been very good in allocating water to us.”
“The problem is, it’s very difficult to get the volume of water that we need since we are only being supplied through a six inch tap,” said Genzer.
The water supplied to the country club is untreated and used only for irrigation.
Genzer explained that the part of the dam construction requires one inch thick steel sheet pilings that are driven into the ground. “Due to the Covid pandemic situation, it took an extra three months to get the material for the manufacture of the steel pilings,” he said.
As for the club and the golf course, this summer has been pretty dry so far. “We can’t quite get enough water supply to irrigate the entire golf course so we focus on the greens and the important parts as much as we can,” said Genzer. “It’s all good, we’re hoping for rain and we are looking forward to the end of the year when the project is done and we’ve got water holding in the lake.”
Genzer expects that by January of next year, they should be back in business with their water supply.