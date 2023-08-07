Taft opens volleyball season with three-set win at Woodsboro

The Taft Lady Greyhounds opened the 2023 volleyball season with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-18 victory over the Woodsboro Lady eagles on Monday in Woodsboro.
A story and statistics of the match are coming to STexasNews.com.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•
