Taft opens volleyball season with three-set win at Woodsboro

The Taft Lady Greyhounds opened the 2023 volleyball season with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-18 victory over the Woodsboro Lady eagles on Monday in Woodsboro.

A story and statistics of the match are coming to STexasNews.com.

•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•

