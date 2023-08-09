Taft improves volleyball record to 2-0

The Taft Lady Greyhounds won their second match in as many days on Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-17 victory over the Corpus Christi Lady Buccaneers in Taft.
Lisette Garza had 10 kills for the Lady Greyhounds (2-0). Ileana Perez recorded 10 digs and JoJo Aparicio posted 11 assists.
Also leading Taft were Lauren Nieto with five kills and five digs, Ansleigh Solis with four kills and two service aces, Krista Amaya with six assists, Juliana Alaniz with three service aces, and Angel Quintero with two service aces.
Taft also won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-16.
The Lady Greyhounds will play in the Woodsboro Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
