Sinton’s Burch, Medrano receive statewide postseason softball recognition

Sinton junior pitcher Jamie Burch and junior catcher/shortstop Alyah Medrano were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A all-state softball team announced recently.
Burch, who has committed to play softball at Texas Lutheran University, compiled a 20-11 record and 1.95 ERA this past season in leading the Lady Pirates to the District 30-4A title and area playoffs.
Burch, the District 30-4A Most Valuable Player, struck out 275 batters in 176 innings pitched. She was also selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 1-4A Blue All-Star team.
Burch also earned honorable mention on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state softball team.
Medrano, who was named the District 30-4A Newcomer of the Year, batted .385 with 29 RBI, 12 doubles and six triples.
