Sinton player's dream comes true

Blake Mitchell's dream came true Sunday among family and friends.
The standout Sinton Pirate was drafted eighth overall in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals.
Mitchell, who signed to play at LSU before beginning his senior season, was drafted ahead of projections. MLB.com rated Mitchell the No. 14 overall prospect.
Mitchell was drafted as a catcher. He also excelled for the Pirates as a shortstop and pitcher.
The slot value for the No. 8 pick is $5,980,100.
Mitchell batted .457 his senior season with six home runs and 42 RBI. He was named Texas' Gatorade Player of the Year his junior and senior seasons.
