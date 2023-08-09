Sinton gets first volleyball win of season

The Sinton Lady Pirates bounced back from a five-set season-opening loss to Calallen by defeating Corpus Christi King 25-12, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 on Tuesday night at Pirate Gym.
Kaylen Serrano paced Sinton (1-1) with six kills, 29 assists, seven digs and one ace. She was followed by Autumn Galvan, who picked up 12 kills and three blocks. Ava Mata added 12 kills, 15 assists, 11 digs and a pair of aces; Lila McCain had six assists and 25 digs; Macey Hill turned in nine kills and 13 digs; Swayd Dockens added three kills and four blocks; Hailey Burch had nine kills and one block; and Krista Reagan finished with nine kills and 1.5 blocks.
The Lady Pirate JV defeated King 25-16, 25-22 and the Sinton freshmen also won in two sets.
Sinton will compete in the Corpus Christi ISD Spikefest on Friday and Saturday.
“Our girls did a great job of responding to last night's tough loss," Sinton coach Michael Trujillo said. "We have played nine sets in two days, so we are working on conditioning and fighting through the fatigue. We have a very competitive Spikefest tournament this weekend, so we will continue to work on improving each match."