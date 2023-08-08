Sinton drops volleyball season opener to Calallen

The Sinton Lady Pirates lost their season opener Monday night to the Calallen Lady Cats 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 23-25, 15-13 in Corpus Christi.
Kaylen Serrano led Sinton with 18 assists, four digs and three aces. Hailey Burch added eight kills, a pair of aces and five blocks. Ava Mata added six kills, 14 assists, four digs, three aces and one block.
Macey Hill picked up nine kills, eight digs, four aces and three blocks; Lila McCain had seven assists and 11 digs and four aces; Autumn Galvan totaled 16 kills, three digs and a block; Krista Reagan finished with nine kills and one block; Adriana Fuentes tallied four digs; and Swayd Dockens had one kill and one block for the Lady Pirates.
“It was a hard-fought match in our season opener that we will build on and use to improve going forward. There was lots of hustle and heart on the girls' part against a high-quality opponent,” said Sinton coach Michael Trujillo.
The Lady Pirates JV fell 27-25, 25-20 and the freshmen lost 25-22, 25-15.
Sinton will make its home opener today as it hosts Corpus Christi King at 6 p.m.