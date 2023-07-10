Mathis, Odem, Taft softball players earn all-district recognition

Odem senior Bella Salinas was named Offensive Player of the Year and Taft sophomore Bianca Gonzales was chosen Defensive Player of the Year on the All-District 29-3A softball team that was released recently.
Odem sophomore Aria Bray was picked Co-Utility Player of the Year. Mathis freshman Maribel Martinez was selected Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Taft’s Enrique Trevino shared the Coach of the Year Award with Goliad’s Bryan Martin. Mathis senior Diamond De Leon was selected Second-Team Utility Player of the Year.
Odem junior Dezirae Moreno, senior Zoey Garcia and sophomore Annabella Santellana were picked to the first team.
Taft sophomore Julianna Alaniz, junior Ileana Perez, junior Jaylynn Leal and freshman Josette Aparacio were first-team selections as was Mathis sophomore Angelina Hernandez.
Making the second team were Odem’s Isabella Flores and Jaelynn Garcia; Taft’s Dora Hernandez and Jewelysa Garcia; and Mathis’ Alyssa Herrera, Angeline Rodriguez and Jackie Garcia.
Odem’s Julissa Huerta earned honorable mention.
Odem’s Salinas, Moreno, Flores, Huerta, Jaelynn Garcia, Zoey Garcia, Gabrianna Cruz, Traci McClellen and Alyssa Spurlock earned selection to the academic all-district team.