Lady Pirates earn top honors on All-District 30-4A softball team

Sinton pitcher Jamie Burch was named the Most Valuable Player on the All-District 30-4A softball team released recently.
Lady Pirate catcher Alyah Medrano was selected Co-Newcomer of the Year and four Sinton players – Celeste DeLeon, Holly Nunn, Brianna Zamora and Addison Cervantez – were chosen to the first team.
Sinton’s Addison Luis, Trinity DeLeon, Lourdes Guerrero and Caylen Castro were named to the second team. The Lady Pirates’ McKenzie Lozano earned honorable mention.
The Lady Pirates’ Audra Troutman was chosen Coach of the Year after guiding her team to the District 30-4A title.
Burch, Medrano, Zamora, Cervantez, Luis, Castro, Trinity DeLeon and Jolie Lankford earned selection to the academic all-district team.
Rockport-Fulton’s Natalie Munoz was selected Defensive Player of the Year and Ingleside’s Audri Castillo was named Offensive Player of the Year. Orange Grove’s Ella Srubar shared the Newcomer of the Year award with Medrano.
Calhoun’s Andrea Hataway was chosen Pitcher of the Year and Rockport-Fulton’s Kalia Flaherty was named Utility Player of the Year.
Other first-team selections were:
• Calhoun – Azelyn Garcia, Braylyn Galloway, McKayla Hanicky, Morgan Gray
• Rockport-Fulton – Alana Garcia, Kymberlyn Gerloff, Emma Groseclose, Julissa Hernandez, Desiree Garcia
• Ingleside – Samantha Mircovich, Bethany Aceves, Avery Adame, Kylee Ward
• Orange Grove – Kat Montalvo, Rory Salinas
• Beeville – Melina Ramirez
Other second-team selections were:
• Calhoun – Jordynn Pena, Paige Bonuz, Lauren Chavana
• Rockport-Fulton – Alyssa Rodriguez, Laney Cantu, Piper Shearer
• Ingleside – Kalee Bullard, Victoria Uribe, Elianna Rodriguez
• Orange Grove – Paige Short, Emily Aguilar, Danielle Segovia
• Beeville – Chelsea Cantu, Abigail Medellin
• Corpus Christi West Oso – Tala Carranza
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•