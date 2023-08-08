High School Volleyball Preview

The Gregory-Portland Lady Cats’ new head coach inherits three starters from a team that finished strong last season, and the Sinton Lady Pirates figure to improve on their 2023 success as they return five starters.
The Mathis Lady Pirates also welcome back all their starters, while the Odem Lady Owls and Taft Lady Greyhounds also look to contend in District 29-3A.
Gregory-Portland LadyCats
The LadyCats won 10 of their last 12 matches last season. G-P upset Corpus Christi Missions Veterans Memorial in the bi-district round of the playoffs before falling in five sets to McAllen Memorial in the second round.
First-year head coach Jane Kieschnick has senior outside hitter Madison Kilgore, senior middle blocker/outside hitter Morgan Suggs and junior setter Ashlyn Kelly back in the starting rotation.
Kieschnick is expecting junior right-side hitter Abigail Kelly, junior outside hitters Kacy O’Neal and Shifa Ali, and junior right-side hitter/defensive specialist Cayton Nesloney to assume prominent roles.
“The team will need to adjust to a new coach and gain experience in the new offensive and defensive systems,” Kieschnick said. “We’re going to have to find leadership among our returners.”
Sinton Lady Pirates
Michael Trujillo has good reason to believe that his Sinton Lady Pirates should contend for the District 30-4A volleyball title this season.
Sinton returns all its starters from its 2022 team that compiled a 24-16 record and finished third in the 30-4A standings.
Macey Hill, a senior outside hitter, was a first-team selection to the Coastal Bend Publishing Volleyball Super Team and was also a first-team all-district selection.
Also back are senior middle blocker Autumn Galvan, senior libero Lila McCain, sophomore middle blocker Hailey Burch, junior outside hitter Krista Reagan, and junior setter/hitter Ava Mata.
Trujillo will have a new setter, junior Kaylen Serrano, this season.
“With two years of varsity experience, she should step up and run our fast-paced offense efficiently,” Trujillo said.
Sinton has gone two seasons without a district championship.
“Our expectations are always to compete for the district title and to advance several rounds in the playoffs,” Trujillo said. “Calhoun and Rockport have strong volleyball traditions, but any team in our district can contend on any given night. It’s very balanced and competitive.”
Mathis Lady Pirates
Mathis should improve on its 12-22 mark of a year ago as it will have its entire starting rotation back.
Senior defensive specialist/outside hitter/setter Aliyah Montemayor was a second-team all-district selection. Among the other returning starters are sophomore defensive specialist, senior defensive specialist and junior middle blocker Kailey Garcia.
“Our defensive game needs to be our priority,” said Mathis head coach Brette Sorrells. “We need to make smart decisions and develop team chemistry.”
Odem Lady Owls
The Lady Owls seek their first playoff berth since 2020 with three starters back from a team that went 6-27 a season ago.
Senior middle blocker Dezirae Moreno was a second-team all-district choice. Also back in Odem’s rotation are senior defensive specialist Jaelynn Garcia and junior setter Irma Coronado.
Head coach Chelsea Claypool expects junior outside hitter to provide quality time on the court.
“This season we are looking to grow more as a team overall,” Claypool said. “We will have new players in key roles and look forward to seeing their confidence and growth throughout the year. We hope to be fighting for a playoff spot this season.”
Taft Lady Greyhounds
Veteran coach Tasha Wilson greets four starters from last season’s 21-10 squad.
Senior outside hitter Lisette Garza was a first-team all-district choice and senior libero Ileana Perez was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 29-3A.
Junior right-side hitter Juliana Alaniz could see action as a backup server this season. Senior middle blocker Kaitlin Narvaez, sophomore setter JoSette Aparicio and freshman outside hitter Lauren Nieto will see plenty of playing time.
“Our key to success will be our defense,” Wilson said. “The team will have to refuse to let the ball hit the ground.”
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•