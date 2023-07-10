G-P’s Aguirre chosen MVP of 29-5A’s North Zone

Gregory-Portland senior catcher/outfielder Reanna Aguirre was named the Most Valuable Player on the All-District 29-5A North Zone softball team announced recently.
G-P freshman infielder/pitcher Aubrey Connor was chosen Newcomer of the Year and Lady Wildcat infielder/pitcher Madison Mauricio was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
G-P players named to the first team were senior first baseman Mikayla Fellers, sophomore second baseman Audrey Diercks, junior third baseman Abigail Moreno and junior flex player Jenna Rodriguez.
Lady Wildcat freshman designated player Cadence Sandoval was chosen to the second team.
G-P players earning honorable mention were Maria Solis, Emily Cameron and Brenna Meier.
The Lady Wildcats’ Aguirre, Cameron, Connor, Fellers, Mauricia, Meier, Moreno, Solis, Jalysa Alvarado, Alyssa Castro, Bayleigh Reed and Kailani Vargas earned selection to the academic all-district team.
Click here to view the entire All-District 29-5A North Zone softball team.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•