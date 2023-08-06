G-P rolls past Rockport-Fulton in team tennis

Gregory-Portland defeated Rockport-Fulton 14-5 in a team tennis match on Saturday in Portland.
G-P’s Rev Wicks (6-0, 6-0), Andrew Ibarra (6-1, 6-1), Nick Loveland (6-2, 6-0), Jake Rojas (6-2, 6-0), and Luke Sanford (6-2, 6-3) won their boys singles matches.
Bella Bartram (6-3, 6-4), Addison Linney (6-1, 6-4), and Jillian Immenhauser (6-2, 6-0) gave G-P victories in girls singles.
G-P had boys doubles victories from Wicks and Ibarra (6-1, 6-0), Loveland and Rojas (6-2, 6-0), and William Watts and Brandon Sowell (6-3, 6-3).
G-P’s Bartram and Kailani Dawson (6-4, 6-2) and Immenhauser and Linney (6-2, 6-4) won in girls doubles, and Sanford and Samantha Boyce (6-3, 6-1) were victorious in mixed doubles.
G-P will return to action on Aug. 22 when it hosts Calallen at 4:30 p.m.
