G-P improves to 3-0 with 49-27 win over Victoria East

The Gregory-Portland Wildcats pulled away from Victoria East in the second half to take a 49-27 non-district football victory over the Titans on Friday night at Victoria's Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019. East fell to 1-2.
G-P led 28-20 after a wild first quarter and went into halftime with a 35-20 advantage.
The Wildcats built their lead to 42-20 in the third quarter.
G-P will return to action on Friday, Sept. 15 when they travel to Boerne for a 7:30 p.m. non-district contest against the Greyhounds. Boerne (2-1) beat San Antonio Antonian 42-35 on Friday night.
Read more about the Wildcats' win over Victoria East at STexasnews.com.
