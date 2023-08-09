G-P drops season opener to Tuloso-Midway-Midway

The Gregory-Portland LadyCats opened their volleyball campaign Tuesday night and suffered a 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 loss to the Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway Cherokees at Warrior Gym.
Madison Kilgore finished the night with 20 kills and one block. Morgan Suggs added 11 kills and three aces.
Ashlyn Kelly added six kills, 12 digs, 42 assists and one block. Abigail Kelly had 13 digs and one ace, Shifa Ali finished with eight digs and one block, and Kacy O’Neal picked up a pair of blocks.
The LadyCats will compete at the Corpus Christi ISD Spikefest on Friday and Saturday.