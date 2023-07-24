Countdown to Kickoff: Sinton Pirates

Sinton football coach Michael Troutman welcomes the pressure of the Pirates being picked to defend their District 15-4A Division II title.
“It’s a privilege,” Troutman said of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine tabbing Sinton as its preseason favorite to repeat as the champion of 15-4A DII. “That pressure means you’ve earned it. Instead of looking at it in a negative way, we invite pressure. We tell the kids when you’re on top, you have to fight even harder to stay on top.”
The Pirates overcame a sub-par 2-3 start last season to win six straight games and capture the 15-4A DII championship trophy with a 4-0 record. Sinton finished with an 8-4 mark after falling to eventual regional finalist Lago Vista in the area round of the playoffs.
The Pirates return nine starters from an offense that averaged 41.4 points per game in the regular season. One key loss to graduation was quarterback Braeden Brown, who passed for 1,911 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year on the Coastal Bend Publishing Football Super Team.
Justin Veliz, a senior, saw action at quarterback in seven games last season. He and Triston Handson, a junior, are expected to compete for the QB job during the preseason.
Sinton will have one of the top playmaking wide receivers in South Texas in junior Jacoby James, who caught 45 passes for 601 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 en route to being chosen to the Super Team’s second team.
The Pirates will also have seniors Nick Flores (31 catches, 384 yards, 3 TDs) and senior Colby Hesseltine (21/373/6) returning as key targets.
Derek Garcia, a junior, topped Sinton in rushing yards (663) and rushing touchdowns (7). Offensive linemen Khyren Green and Dante De Leon, both seniors, and Clay Mitchell, a sophomore, also return.
Troutman will be seeking players to step into starting roles on defense as the Pirates return just four holdovers on that side of the ball.
Senior defensive back Rob Thomas, a Super Team first-teamer in 2022, had 47 tackles and one interception last season. Senior defensive back Ethan Perez was in on 33 tackles.
Five of Sinton’s six non-district opponents made the playoffs in 2022. The Pirates will open the season at home on Aug. 25 against Beeville before playing consecutive road games at Rockport-Fulton and Calhoun. Edna will visit Sinton on Sept. 15 before the Pirates close out their non-district schedule at La Vernia and at Raymondville.
“One thing that we stress here is that we look at each opponent as a faceless opponent,” Troutman said. “Every game is always about how we can get better. Ultimately, we want to peak once we get into the playoffs.”
DCTF ranks Sinton No. 14 in its Class 4A Division II preseason poll.
“Predictions do not put points on the board,” Troutman said. “They don’t put a ‘W’ in the win column. We appreciate it. It’s nice to see there is some respect for us out there. But we know none of it could happen if we don’t put in the work day in and day out through the grind of the season.”
The Pirates will begin preseason workouts on July 31.
Next: Woodsboro Eagles
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•