Countdown to Kickoff: Gregory-Portland Wildcats

Brent Davis knows the expectations are always high at Gregory-Portland. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“You’d much rather be somewhere where football is important, they care about it, and they’re passionate about it,” said Davis, who enters his third season as the Wildcats’ head football coach. “Athletics, in general, at GPISD are important. We try to do the best and be the best we can in everything.”
Expectations have never been higher for the Wildcats on the gridiron since Davis arrived in 2021. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts G-P to win the District 15-5A Division II title.
The Wildcats were three points away from the 15-5A DII championship last season. G-P fell 36-34 to the Flour Bluff Hornets in a game that determined the district title. Davis knows the Hornets will again be his team’s biggest roadblock to a title.
“You have to go through Flour Bluff,” Davis said. “They’re really good. They’ve got great athletes and a great coaching staff. They’ve beaten us twice, we’ve beaten them once. So we’ve got to get over that hump.”
The Wildcats return 14 starters (seven on offense, seven on defense) from last season’s team that went 8-4 and two rounds deep into the playoffs.
“We have a pretty veteran team,” Davis said. “We’re getting our main pieces back everywhere except our offensive line. That’s something we will have to figure out in a hurry. We have some young kids who are capable. Last year, our secondary wasn’t great, so we’ve worked hard all offseason on trying to get that better.”
G-P returns one of top quarterbacks in Reed Dooms, who passed for 2,360 yards and 30 touchdowns last season after being promoted from the junior varsity.
“I think he handled being thrown in the fire fantastically,” Davis said of Dooms. “He has a strong arm and throws a really nice ball.”
Davis has to find a replacement for graduated workhorse running back Dalvin Batts, who rushed for a combined 3,441 yards and 40 TDs the last three seasons.
“We won’t have a Dalvin, a guy we can just hang our hat on,” Davis said. “We’re probably going to use two or three different guys and rotate them in. They all have different skill sets.”
Linebackers Gabriel Juarez and Brodie Mitchell are the top returners on defense.
The Wildcats’ varsity started preseason workouts on Aug. 7.
“I’m always excited to start a new season,” Davis said. “If I don’t get excited, I probably don’t need to be doing this anymore. I’m excited about the opportunities we have and being at Gregory-Portland. It’s a great place. The kids are great. The parents and administration are great. It’s a great place to coach.”
