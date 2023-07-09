Sinton's Mitchell picked No. 8 by Kansas City Royals

Sinton High School catcher/pitcher/shortstop Blake Mitchell was picked No. 8 by the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.
Mitchell, who signed prior to his senior season to play at Louisiana State University, was rated the top high school prospect in Texas and 14th overall by MLB.com.
Mitchell batted .452 with six home runs and 41 RBIs his senior season. Those numbers were good enough for him to be named Texas' Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season.
More on this story coming to STexasNews.com.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•