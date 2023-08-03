San Patricio County has a new County Treasurer as of August 1. April Garcia took over for retiring treasurer Denise Janak. The outgoing treasurer had high praise for her replacement.
“April is well loved by the county, I don’t know anyone that would say a bad word about her, she is just awesome,” said Janak. “She is very talented, knowledgeable and professional. The county is in very good hands.”
The transition should be a smooth one. According to Janak, Garcia worked in the treasurer's office for over six years and in county government for 15 years; therefore, it should be an easy transition that will be beneficial to both Garcia and the county.
Janak was appointed to the position in February 2017. Since the treasurer is an elected position, Janak needed to run for the office in the next election cycle and was elected. She had recently been elected to a second term before deciding to retire.
For 29 years, Janak has served in county government and was the County Treasurer for the past six and a half years.
The San Patricio County Treasurer operates as the chief liaison between San Patricio County and the county's depository bank. In this capacity, the county treasurer maintains records of all deposits and withdrawals; reconciles all bank statements; and assures the accuracy and safety of county funds.
Janak explained the duties of the treasurer's office. The job of treasurer is very multifunctional.
“The department handles around 20 different jobs from big to small,” she said. “There is a lot that goes on in just a four person office.”
In her retirement, Janak plans on moving to Lavaca County.
“I’ve been wanting to be there for the last 15 years,” she said. “I was never able to achieve that dream and now it’s finally going to be real.”
Garcia did reach out as she took a moment between numerous meetings, saying:
“This will be a great transition for us all. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”