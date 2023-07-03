Several students from Mathis Intermediate School finished in third place in an international competition that was held in Amherst, just outside Boston, Massachusetts.
“It was a lot of work, but at the end it was worth it,” Daniel Medrano, one of the students, said. “It made us stronger.”
Fourth and fifth grade students from the school, ranging in ages of 9, 10 and 11, were selected to compete in the Junior Community Problem Solvers Division of the Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI) organization.
FPSPI offers four competitive components in which kids can participate. They are Global Issues Problem Solving, Community Problem Solving, Scenario Writing and Scenario Performance. Each of the categories are divided into three age groups.
There were nine different groups in their category of competition which was the Junior Community Problem Solvers Division. A school from Australia took first place and a school from Long Island, New York, finished in second place.
“I felt that the experience was memorable because I was able to learn problem solving, teamwork, and meeting people from all over the world,” Aaron Hernandez, another student, said.
According to Mathis Intermediate School Principal David Garcia, there were schools from several different countries competing including places like Turkey, Singapore, China, Australia and New Zealand.
“There were well over a thousand kids there,” he said.
The students had to identify a problem in the community.
“They decided that they wanted to do something to beautify the school,” said Garcia. “The problem was a drainage problem in the front of the school property where water would pool up in the area after a rain.”
The team was composed of 14 students and coached by fourth grade science teacher Chad Koether and fifth grade math teacher Jennifer Crumly. Nine of those were able to make the trip in June. The school paid for costs associated with the competition and the parents helped to raise extra funds so the kids could take in some sites in the Boston area. The entire trip lasted eight days.
My experience was great,” Micha Saenz said. “I got the opportunity to go to Boston Massachusetts and learn the steps needed for Future Problem Solvers!”
The competition spanned four days. The kids also attended several workshops to learn how to become better problem solvers. There was a list of criteria that the team was judged on.
“I enjoyed making new friends from other countries and states,” Carlee Gonzalez said. “Learning new skills that will help me in the future and bonding with my team.”
According to Garcia, on the first day they had to set up displays, collaborate, communicate and strategise. Then on the second day, they were interviewed by the judges about their project. On the last day, the awards were announced.
Being my first time flying, traveling out of Texas, and meeting people from different nationalities, I am glad I was able to experience it all at once,” Elyanna Stewart said. “I will never forget this trip, especially that MIS placed 3rd!”
The project they chose involved researching what plants would work in a wet area. Those plants also had to be heat tolerant and native to the area. The students also met with the school maintenance department on what was needed to improve the drainage. They reached out to the business community for donations for materials such as rock, sand and soil.
“Overcoming challenges while beautifying our school,” Brenden Garcia said. “To me was the most rewarding part of this experience.”
Parents also were involved as they helped with the building of some of the projects and they reached out to the community as well for donations.
“It was really a community project,” said Garcia. “It was a lot of work for them.”
Several large planter boxes can now be seen in front of the Mathis Intermediate School at 550 E San Patricio Ave.
The project was submitted at a local level. From there, the Mathis students were selected to compete at the state level in Waco, Texas, in April. The team won at the state level and advanced to the international competition in Boston.
“This was our second year of being involved with the FPSPI organization and our first time going to an international competition,” said Garcia. “The kids are already talking about next year.”
As for the students, they seemed to get more out of the competition than an award.
“This was an experience of a lifetime and if I had the opportunity to do it all over again, I would,” Gavin Gonzales said.