If you are looking for great pizza, you gotta try Van’s Brick Oven Pizza in Mathis. They were voted “Best Pizza in San Patricio.”
When it comes to San Patricio County, most people are familiar with the busy seaside town of Portland, the quaint towns like Odem, Taft and Ingleside and the fast growing county seat, Sinton. Tucked away in the southwest corner of the county, is the small town of Mathis that sometimes gets overlooked.
Although the coastal towns are well known for great seafood restaurants, the city of Mathis offers some great dining alternatives. The Moreno family from the area owns a few of those great places in town.
Van’s Brick Oven Pizza is one of the newer establishments that receives great reviews. In business for a few years now, and like the name says, they do have a large brick oven and you can actually watch your pizza being cooked. Along with pizza, Van’s offers several other options on their menu.
Van’s has a full bar inside the restaurant and is one of the few places in the region that serve craft beer.
If you are a Yellowstone fan, Van’s carries the line of ‘6666’ beer. Interesting to note that the creator of the popular Yellowstone series, Taylor Sheridan, now owns the legendary and historic ‘6666’ ranch in Texas. Sheridan collaborated with beverage incubator L.A. Libations to create the craft beer bearing the name of the ranch, and one of the few places you can find ‘6666’ beer is Van's Brick Oven Pizza.
Another big draw to Van’s is their monthly comedy acts. They bring in well-known comedians from around the state to perform live. The best way to find the entertainment schedule is through Facebook.
Historically, Mathis was an agricultural town and a trading center for adjacent counties. Mathis was on the main road between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Route 9 ran right through the center of town and local businesses prospered. Since the construction of highway 37, which bypasses the downtown area, many businesses lost customers and eventually closed up shop. Ever since, Mathis has been in a slow decline as many of its residents left town to seek better employment.
New infrastructure, freshly paved streets, a handful of new businesses and Lake Corpus Christi State Park are now making Mathis a place to visit.
Mathis is quietly undergoing a revitalization as their Economic Development Corporation (EDC) program has been helping to bring in new businesses.