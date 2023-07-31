The Odem Events Association is hosting Market Days on August 5th from 10am-4pm. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Odem Volunteer Fire Department(OVFD).
“We talked about trying to help the fire department because they are running low on donations for water and Gatorade,” Odem Mayor David Maldonado said. “We’d like to get some donations brought to the event to help them out with that and let the community know what they do for us.”
The event will host food and merchandise vendors, live music and fire truck tours for the little ones.
Vendors can rent a 10x10 space for $20, and food trucks can rent a space for $40,” Maldonado said. “Set up begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.”
OVFD will also be hosting a raffle that will include a number of items.
“We will also be doing a raffle,” OVFD Chief Robert Beltran said. “We’re still getting some items for it, but we will have tickets to sell at market days. We don't have all of them yet, but we do have a tv, a blackstone grill and we will have some different things in there, but we will be there all day taking donations.”
Beltran was pleased to know that the City of Odem is taking care of his department.
“It shows that the city is looking out for us,” Beltran said. “They're trying to help us any way that they can and for them to do that and to help raise money… and not just money.They’re looking to get us donations of water and Gatorade which are in high need with the weather.”
Aside from the food and drink items needed to fuel them in the field, OVFD has two vehicles out of commission and in need of repair. The repair bills are steep.
“We have two trucks in the shop now,” Beltran said. “One will cost us a little over $50,000 to fix, and the other one will cost a little over $15,000 to fix. With the city’s finances and everything we are trying to find ways to pay for those things. We are applying for grants and everything. We just got a grant from Centerpoint for $2,500 but any bit helps.”
Anyone who can’t make Market Days but would still like to donate to OVFD can do so in a number of ways.
“The easiest thing to do is to message us on Facebook,” Beltran said. “If they can't message us, they can get in touch with city hall and we can move forward with seeing where they can take water, Gatorade or any donations, because we don't always have people at the station. If they can take things to city hall we could pick them up there or we can have someone meet them at the station.”