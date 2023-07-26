With a new entertainment district underway for the Portland community, residents got the chance to rock out to a fun-filled country concert event hosted by the City of Portland.
The event’s main sponsor, Gtek360, celebrated their 20th anniversary as a leading wireless provider by sponsoring a Jon Wolfe concert. The city also partnered with Popular Productions to bring this opportunity to life.
Texas country radio star, Jon Wolfe, has released seven albums and even launched his own tequila brand, Juan Lobo Tequila.
“It was part of the ‘Families on 5th,’ that's put on by the city of Portland,” Kristin Connor, director of Parks and Recreation said. “This area is a block that the city purchased, that we've done a variety of events at starting in March. We are trying to sort of start some energy there, as there will be some future construction at that site, as it will be a bit of an entertainment district type location for residents.”
The concert was a family-friendly event, open to all ages. General admission was free thanks to Gtek360 sponsorship. VIP tables could be reserved for a fee. Shuttle services were also provided from offsite parking on private property. Parking fees were donations towards various nonprofit organizations, such as a local all-star baseball team, Boy Scout Troop 73, and the Portland Chamber Leadership Group.
“We estimated probably up to 3000 people - it was a huge crowd. It was fantastic,” Connor said. “We had food trucks, Jared Birmingham opened for Jon Wolfe. It was a really great show.”
The next concert event the community can anticipate in the ‘Families on 5th’ event series is the Texas Eagles, an Eagles tribute band. The concert will take place from 7am-11pm on July 29th at 614 Houston St.