G-P improves to 3-0 with 49-27 win over Victoria East

The Gregory-Portland Wildcats pulled away from Victoria East in the second half to take a 49-27 non-district football victory over the Titans on Friday night at Victoria's Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019. East fell to 1-2.
Gabriel Juarez rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats gained 394 yards on the ground.
G-P led 28-20 after a wild first quarter and went into halftime with a 35-27 advantage.
Juarez scored on a 36-yard touchdown run just 1:33 into the game. The Titans then reeled off 20 unanswered points.
Nijahrell Porter returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a TD. East quarterback Landon Partida hit Bryson Ortega on a 17-yard scoring pass play and Jaden Williams scored on a 3-yard to end the Titans' next possession and put them up 20-7.
G-P then took charge in the second quarter by scoring the next 28 points.
Quarterback Reed Dooms, who completed 10 of 22 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, scored on a 24-yard run with 9:50 left before halftime.
Juarez recovered a fumble on the Titans' next possession to set up his 1-yard TD run with 9:12 still to go in the second quarter.
Dooms connected with Camello Catalano on a 25-yard TD pass play just 1:10 later, and Rocky Guerra returned a blocked East field goal try 76 yards for a score with 4:27 left before halftime to give G-P a 35-20 lead.
The Wildcats built their lead to 42-20 in the third quarter with Juarez's touchdown runs of 41 and 18 yards.
G-P will return to action on Friday, Sept. 15 when they travel to Boerne for a 7:30 p.m. non-district contest against the Greyhounds. Boerne (2-1) beat San Antonio Antonian 42-35 on Friday night.
Read more about the Wildcats' win over Victoria East at STexasnews.com.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•