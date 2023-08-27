G-P football player recovering in Corpus Christi hospital

A Gregory-Portland football player is recovering at Corpus Christi's Driscoll Children's Hospital after sustaining broken ribs and a punctured lung during the Wildcats' season-opening game Thursday night against Calallen.
Ryder Harrison, a sophomore wide receiver/free safety for G-P, was injured in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 25-7 win.
"When he got hit, he immediately went down and couldn't breathe," Rhonda Harrison, Ryder's mother, said Sunday.
Rhonda Harrison said Ryder's brother, Colton Harrison, who is a senior wide receiver/strong safety for the Wildcats, immediately yelled for the trainer to come assist Ryder.
"They thought he just got the wind knocked out of him," Rhonda Harrison said. "He said, 'No, that's not the way I feel at all.' "
Ryder was taken by ambulance to Driscoll Children's Hospital. On Friday, received visits from G-P coaches and players.
Rhonda Harrison said Ryder developed a fever on Saturday and was placed in isolation.
"He's kind of upset that he can't get any visitors right now," Rhonda Harrison said.
When a punctured lung occurs, air collects in the pleural space between two layers of tissue lining the lung. A chest tube is usually inserted into the pleural space to extract the escaped air.
Rhonda Harrison said the medical staff was waiting for the punctured lung to seal before removing the chest tube.
No timetable had been determined for Ryder's discharge from the hospital.
More on this story coming to STexasnews.com.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•