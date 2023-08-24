G-P beats Calallen 25-7 in season opener

The Gregory-Portland Wildcats downed the Calallen Wildcats 25-7 in the season opener for both football teams Thursday night in Portland.
Game story, stats and photos coming to STexasnews.com.
