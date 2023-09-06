Running a business is tough, especially a small business, and oftentimes challenges come from a lack of knowledge just as much as they may come from a lack of resources.
Which is fortunate that knowledge and resources are available to area small businesses for absolutely no cost.
Sea of Opportunities
Del Mar College is located in Corpus Christi, but the programs it is pioneering extend well beyond the seaside city’s borders, flowing out of the college’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
These fourfold programs are: The SBDC itself, the Contractor Resource Center, APEX Accelerators and the Small Business Internship Program. All four programs are funded independently of each other, through a variety of grants and support from the City of Corpus Christi, all sharing a goal of assisting small businesses with securing lucrative contracts, bidding opportunities and providing a wealth of training and expertise to assist a business at any stage of its life.
“Our center will take people in and send them in the right direction,” Ann Fierova, SBDC director, said. “And not just our partners here, there’s our innovation center at Texas A&M Corpus where small businesses are scored. There’s lots of resources here that will connect them to whoever it makes sense to connect them to.”
SBDC is a national-level organization, with a local chapter based at Del Mar. They offer no-cost, one-on-one, confidential business advising from Certified Business Advisors, giving over 100 small business seminars per year, online training workshops, business plan writing assistance, permitting and licensing information and entrepreneur resources and more.
“We focus more on the mainstream, general business assistance,” Fierova said. “If someone comes in, mostly it’s people who want to start a business … we have a geographic information systems intern that will pull research for clients, real specific demographic research. There’s lots of resources we bring to the table, we can help them on the front end … and we also have advisors who meet with the clients.”
While many assume the SBDC to be a starting point resource for new businesses, the range of services they offer are valuable to both new businesses and well-established ones.
“Some have lots of resources already, some don’t have any,” Fierova said. “It really just runs the gamut … I’ve been here 27 years and no two days are the same.”
They also serve as the “front door” to a suite of programs that specifically aim to create opportunities for businesses in the Coastal Bend.
Contracts
Program Manager for Del Mar College’s Contractor Resource Center Martha Ruiz understands that every business has a human at its heart, a real person whose story, experiences and ideals are part and parcel to their business.
“I go off of building relationships, I want to know about the history of who you are, a little bit of a skillset, where’d you get your experience, what made you open your own business, tell me a little bit about that – because at the end of the day, that will help me go to bat for you,” Ruiz said. “Hey Cheniere, if you’re looking for a small machine shop, I’ve got so-and-so in mind, because this person grew up welding, they had a family-owned business and she learned to weld at the age of 16, 17, probably before that.”
The CRC is all about connecting businesses with private industry, forging successful partnerships with big employers like ExxonMobil. One of the more recently-established of these programs, the CRC covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, serving as a bridge between the big industry players and the smaller ones.
“We help small businesses connect with those large industry companies, those large contract projects,” Ruiz said. “The whole goal here is to keep them here locally, so that companies that are outsourcing to Houston or outside of this area can start utilizing the crafts, the skills that are here locally.”
All you need to do is fill out a client intake form and schedule a time to have a face-to-face talk with Ruiz. With your information at her disposal, Ruiz populates a list of clients and a list of job-providers, who gravitate towards each other based upon needs.
“It’s just like speed dating – a couple of minutes to quickly do a little elevator speech, if you will,” Ruiz said. “There’s no cost for you to become my client. The cost is your time, to come see me, to fill out the client intake form. We try to put ‘no-cost’ everywhere … when I do my cold calls I don’t succeed very well because they think I’m selling something. I am selling something, but I’m not trying to get your money. I’m trying to help you boost your money.”
The CRC provides training seminars to help meet the needs of businesses in commercial contracting, weekly LEADS lists that clue in businesses about opportunities on the market, and a similar Contractor Ready List which allows the bigger fish to look for businesses that specifically serve their present interests.
For the construction world, CRC has a software bid tool that its clients can gain access to, allowing them to view projects in their area.
There are even tangible benefits, such as having access to the Plan Room, where blueprints and commercial project plans can be printed out at no cost. Indeed, up to the first 50 pages of a business's plans can be printed entirely for free, again thanks to the public funding and grant-based financing that allows these projects to exist.
And speaking of public funding…
APEX
Once known as PTAC, the newly-minted APEX Accelerators falls under the auspices of the Department of Defense, serving as an invaluable asset in linking businesses to government contracts. It’s not simply federal contracts either – all forms of government agency are accessible through APEX, from counties to cities to states and beyond.
“Basically what we do is we assist businesses that want to sell their products and services to the government,” Program Director Robert Mirabal said. “They’re mostly small businesses, but since we’re funded by the DoD, the DoD doesn’t care if you’re a small business or a big business. The DoD wants to help all businesses of all sizes. That being said, about 90 percent … of the businesses we serve in this area are small businesses.”
APEX serves the broadest area of all these programs, encompassing just about the whole Coastal Bend. Specifically, they serve Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria counties. They are akin to the CRC as they help facilitate connections between the larger industry – in this case, governments – and smaller business. This is perhaps especially valuable in their case because the government is a quagmire of bureaucracy, with each smaller government entity operating under its own auspices and following its own rules. To do business with one may be totally different than doing business with others especially, Mirabal noted, on the municipal level.
“Cities don’t talk to each other, they’re all their own individual municipalities,” Mirabal said. “So if somebody wants to do business with Corpus, Kingsville, Alice, Beeville, they can’t just register in one place, they’d have to … do business with each individual entity.”
APEX thus serves to be a single source to connect businesses to a variety of tax-funded clients.
“It’s all about following the money. Which agency is spending the money? If there’s a big project and the state is spending the money, then the client … needs to be registered with the state. If it’s the federal government … has some projects they're doing, or the federal courthouse, then that company would do business in that case with the federal government, because they’re the one that’s paying for it.”
The convoluted world of government spending may also require one to understand and navigate the varied hands that hold the varied pots of gold.
One example is the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, which is HUD money. Many assume it is funded by the federal government…which it is. But it is the City of Corpus Christi which actually holds the keys to those funds.
“They are in a sense being held in trust by the City of Corpus Christi,” Mirabal said. “So the contracts that are let out are actually contracts by the City of Corpus Christi … because they are the trustees. Those are instances where your typical business … doesn’t know.”
