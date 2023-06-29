By day, new Odem Mayor David Maldonado is a probation officer for San Patricio County. He admits he could retire, but also says he enjoys working with families to help them through difficult times.
After one month and exactly one official city council meeting, Maldonado has discovered his “other” job – running a city – is a lot like his first. In a sense, he’s almost a probation officer for his beloved city.
“Yes, I guess you could say that,” he said in an interview last week. “But we can get this done.”
The city of Odem’s financial quandary has been well known for months and may well be the reason Maldonado defeated incumbent Virginia Garza for the city’s top spot earlier this year.
For starters, Odem has not produced a financial audit since 2016 – a practice required of all municipalities in Texas. By not having financial audits, it means the city cannot apply for grants that are readily available to fund desperately needed infrastructure projects. It also means the city has fallen out of compliance with state agencies that require such reports.
On April 7, the city received notice from the Texas Water Development Board that failure to submit audited financials meant the city had broken its bond covenants with TWDB. The city has a $260,000 bond with the state agency.
Carleton Wilkes, a senior advisor with TWBD, has been assigned the Odem case, and Maldonado said city officials have met with him and are working with the city’s long-standing CPA to address the problem.
“There are never going to be complete audits,” Maldonado told council members earlier this month. “But [the CPA firm] can put a plan together for us, outline what they can provide for us, as far as a statement check. We need to make sure there is some record. And once he gets that to me, I will provide it to all of you [city council].”
The city’s CPA, Raul Hernandez, is based in Corpus Christi, and Jesse Falcon, mayor pro tem for Odem, said he has known and worked with him for a long time. Maldonado has appointed Falcon to work with Hernandez to see the audit process to completion.
Hernandez is not new to the city; Falcon said he has been the CPA for Odem for a number of years, including years when the city has not produced audits. But Falcon also believes Hernandez can do the job if given enough help.
“He told me he was not getting help from the city. He wasn’t getting the statements he needed,” Falcon said last week. “He needs our bank statements, and I’m making calls all the time making sure he gets whatever he needs.”
During a June 6 city council meeting, Maldonado addressed concerns that there may have been financial malpractice in the city over the past seven years.
“Like I said, it’s never going to be complete audits, but to be able to just look back and make sure that – and like I said from the beginning, I don’t really want to know who did what. I just want to know what happened and make sure we don’t repeat it going forward,” he said.
Maldonado, who repeated that he’s not out to get anyone, said it’s critically important that the city knows what has happened with its financials and, specifically, its money.
“We’ve got to know what happened, and then we can move forward and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
No Quick Solution
Although Maldonado and Falcon both say accurate accounting is the city’s top priority, the new mayor also admitted to city council members that it could be a long road to financial security for Odem.
“Mr. Wilkes said even if you do get caught up, that doesn’t guarantee you’re going to be available for grants right away,” he said. “The way he projected, if you have bad credit for 10 years and good credit for three years, the bank’s not going to loan you money. So we’re still going to have to work on that and kind of build up our reputation.”
The city’s current budget, passed in October of last year, initially showed Odem losing money this year. After that budget did not pass the council’s vote, the former administration produced a second budget that increased fees and brought the budget into balance.
However, that budget also showed that in the prior fiscal year, the city used nearly $130,000 of its reserves – in the form of CDs – to help fund government. Falcon said the city has again had to dip into reserves to help fund day-to-day operations.
For his part, Maldonado knows there is much work left to get the city’s financial predicament stable. He said he plans on announcing a “State of the City” address soon, though he could not provide the date before press time. He also said the city will have to take a hard look at expenses to determine what can still be afforded.
The goal, Maldonado said, is to have an audit of Fiscal Year 2021 completed by the time the city begins workshops for next year’s budget.
“My goal is to [the budget workshop] on a Saturday. We’ll buy breakfast. We’ll buy lunch. We may even have to buy dinner,” he said. “But we will go until we need to, and we are going to look a what services we can afford to provide.”