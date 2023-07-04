Three months after breaking ground on the new San Patricio County Justice Center, BRW Architects and DLR Group unveiled a project update during the June 20 San Patricio County Commissioners Court meeting. A major part of this update included the floor plans for the building.
This $54 million, three story justice center will encompass 92,000 square feet. According to the update, BRW Architects are approximately 70% through its drawings. The group is aiming for a fall deadline to bring the completed designs to the commissioners. The first package includes site grading, site utilities and paving and flatwork.
BRW Architects confirmed that the building has been moved 450 feet to the north of where it was initially planned to be placed. The building will now be adjacent to the highway. While the floor plan has not changed, the firm has increased the thickness of the walls in comparison to its original plans. According to BRW Architects, the building will be hurricane resistant.
Originally, there would have been an easement through a nearby development. However, during negotiations with the property purchase, the county felt it was beneficial to purchase an extra seven and a half acres of land to account for future development in the surrounding area. Moving the building forward also reduced the cost associated with paving the site.
The new justice center will address several deficiencies in security and space. In the current courthouse, there is no space for individuals in custody. Additionally, those who are in custody have to go through public areas. The new justice center will separate those in custody from the public areas.
Judges will also have their own parking, entrances and elevators, allowing them to come and go in a secure manner.
“This is a well established 40 or 50 year old best practice … We’re bringing that to the forefront of the organization of your building,” said April Pottorff, the justice and civic leader with DLR Group. “… Judges have access to the courtrooms without ever crossing the public or those in custody.”
The third floor of the justice center will serve as the district courts.
BRW Architects and DLR Group held several meetings with different user groups and judges, exploring several different courtroom layouts to arrive to the designs they had on June 20. The courtrooms will flank the holding areas, allowing a central area for individuals in custody to reside.
The building will be elevated slightly to avoid flooding from heavy rains and hurricanes. While the building will be hurricane resistant, it will also contain several hurricane resistant windows to ensure that natural light enters the building.
The justice center will have clear signage to guide visitors where they need to go, allowing the many different offices to function without confusion.
According to the plans for the building, the following offices will be moved to the new justice center.
• The Commissioners Court
• County Court at Law 1 and 2
• The County Attorney
• The County Auditor
• The County Clerk
• The 36th District Court
• The 156th District Court
• The 343rd District Court
• The District Attorney
• The District Clerk
• The County Engineer
• Government and Legal Affairs
• Director of Adult Probation