Crime never takes a holiday -- but fortunately, neither does "K9 Rex" of the Sinton PD, alongside his handler Sgt. Phillip Hernandez, who were dispatched to Aransas Pass on July 4th for an agency assist that yielded a smorgasbord of narcotics.
It was the erstwhile nose of K9 Rex that detected the narcotics during a traffic stop, yielding close to 12 ounces of methamphetamine crystals and over $3,000 in cash. Adderall pills and other paraphernalia were also found.
The Sinton PD has utilized K9 Rex throughout San Patricio County, combatting the distribution and use of illegal drugs, according to their Facebook post about the bust. These drugs would be distributed throughout the whole Coastal Bend Area.
Social media comments praised especially the efforts of Rex.
"Go Rex go! Good job to you and your handler." one comment read.
"Great job getting that off the streets" another said.
"Absolutely great work K9 Rex, Sgt. Hernandez and Aransas Pass" said yet another.