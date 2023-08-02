Cheniere, along with prime suppliers Bechtel and Baker Hughes, hosted their CCL Supplier Roadshow in Portland, availing themselves to local businesses and vendors, building new friendships and opening the door to new opportunities for everyone to do business.
“It’s a great way for us to connect with the community,” Stephanie Knapik, manager of corporate branding and communications for Cheniere, said. “Find ways we can support local businesses and they can support us. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Cheniere is a natural gas provider, bringing in natural gas, cooling it, liquefying it and shipping it around the world to provide energy to those who need it, Knapik said. They’re US-based, with their headquarters in Houston and they have a location in the Portland-Corpus Christi area. The roadshow was held at the Portland Community Center.
“It’s to engage with small businesses in the area. We recognize that they have unique strengths and they can bring unique value to our projects and our operations,” Knapik said. “This is a great opportunity for everybody, actually.”
The goal of the roadshow is to pave the way for easier access to Cheniere and its suppliers to interface with smaller, local businesses, who may have challenges in simply cold-calling the company to offer their services and goods.
“Sometimes it’s harder for local suppliers to reach out to us, cold calls,” Knapik said. “This is the way to get that facetime with suppliers in the area.”
Knapik told the News of San Patricio that there were 30-to-40 vendors in attendance, all from the local Portland, Corpus Christi and Gregory area. There are plans for more of these events in the future.
“We’re calling it a roadshow because we plan to do more of these,” Knapik said. “Right now at our facility we are building what we call Stage 3, which is another seven trains … as we build out these seven trains, what we call our Stage 3, we’re going to be doing a lot more business in the area, so this is the perfect time to start doing these road shows. We plan on doing more.”