Woodsboro's Norris ninth at Skidmore-Tynan meet

Woodsboro’s Samuel Norris finished ninth at the Skidmore-Tynan Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Skidmore.
Norris crossed the finish line of the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 9.1 seconds.
In the girls race, Woodsboro’s Jaqulynn Tully was 16th in 14:22.86 over the 2-mile course. The Lady Eagles’ Leila Villegas was 29th in 15:02.13 and teammate Alishia Rodriguez was 71st in 23:35.55.
Woodsboro’s Layton Jochetz took sixth place in the boys junior varsity event in 13:35.12 over the 2-mile course.
In the boys junior high school division, Woodsboro’s Brance Dominguez was fifth in 8:10.79 over the 1.5-mile course. Teammate Ayrion Montoya was 19th in 8:38.54, Thomas Ondrej was 32nd in 9:27.00 and Christian Cantu-Rodriguez was 48th in 10:20.62.
Woodsboro’s Lariyah Lopez was 15th in the girls junior high school race in 9:55.59, Skielar Castillo was 20th in 10:14.92 and Aniya Flores was 37th in 11:08.49.
