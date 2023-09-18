Woodsboro photographer shares passion with others

Richard Fierova has to ponder when asked how many Woodsboro High School football games he has not attended the past decade.
“Maybe one,” the 62-year-old Woodsboro native said.
In fact, it’s news if Fierova isn’t at any Woodsboro varsity football, volleyball, basketball, baseball or softball game with his Canon camera, shooting 2,000 or so images per event. Same goes for tennis, golf and cross country events.
Recently, Fierova shot photos of a Lady Eagle volleyball game. He returned to his home to find that he had taken over 2,300 images.
“I spend all day right here editing photos,” Fierova said with a laugh while sitting at his computer.
Fierova’s photos are regularly published in the Refugio County Press, Goliad Advance-Guard and other newspapers across South Texas. But Fierova’s greatest joy comes from giving his photos to Woodsboro athletes and parents.
“The parents are surprised every time I send them a picture,” Fierova said. “You can tell they really appreciate it.
“It makes me feel good when a photo is good enough for a parent to show people and tell them, ‘This is my kid.’ ”
Overcoming challenges
Fierova was confined to a wheelchair about three years ago after having half of his left leg amputated due to complications from diabetes. Fierova had a hoist installed in his truck, which his wife, Jackie, transports him in to get him to the Eagles’ and Lady Eagles’ road games.
“If it wasn’t for her, I couldn’t get around,” Fierova said.
Fierova can often be seen in town riding his motorized wheelchair to and from the WHS gym and football stadium.
“I don’t miss out on anything,” Fierova said. “I think volleyball is probably where my heart is, because the coach and girls really look forward to me being there.
“Usually at the beginning of the year, the girls kind of shy away from me. Then after matches, they ask if I got a shot of them. They ask, ‘Can you send it to me? Can you send it to my mom?’ ”
Fierova is happy to provide his photos to students and their parents for no charge. He regularly posts them on his Facebook, where they can be copied.
“People always ask me why I don’t watermark my photos,” Fierova said. “I don’t watermark anything, because if they take the photos to get them printed, you’ll see the watermark.”
Fierova isn’t limited to providing photos for Woodsboro athletes and parents.
“We had a Little League game a couple of months ago,” Fierova said. “I had to get in front of one of the visitors to take some photos. I asked a parent what position her kid played. She said he was the pitcher. I told her I would take some photos and send them to her.”
Fierova has archived almost all of the photos he has shot. He has a one-terabyte hard drive for each year full of images.
“Doing this makes me forget about this,” Fierova said while pointing to what is left of his left leg.
An Eagle for life
Fierova is a Woodsboro High School Class of 1978 graduate. He played football and basketball while also competing in track and field for the Eagles.
When Fierova and his wife moved back to Woodsboro in 1997, he began taking photos at WHS sports events with a small, point-and-shoot camera.
“I needed some better equipment, so I started researching,” Fierova said. “I decided to get a Canon Rebel.”
Fierova quickly became hooked on sports photography, and looked for every opportunity to hone his skills.
Fierova’s daughter, Madelynn Fierova-Martinez, was working in Austin and told her father one of her business’ clients was a professional sports photographer.
“She was a photographer for (Olympic gold-medal swimmer) Michael Phelps, (Tour de France champion) Lance Armstrong and (world champion boxer) Manny Pacquiao,” Fierova said. “I went on weekends to work with her.”
Fierova, 62, worked at DuPont’s Victoria plant before taking a medical retirement in 2017. He often serves now as a substitute teacher for Woodsboro ISD.
“I always tell the kids to take advantage of people who want to give you an education, or when you get out of school, people will take advantage of you,” said Fierova, who has also taught WHS students photography.
No plans of stopping
Fierova said he wants to continue shooting Woodsboro sports events as long as his health allows. He said he will be fitted for a prosthetic leg soon.
“I’m hoping probably within a year I will be walking,” Fierova said. “When I have my prosthetic leg, maybe I will be able to drive myself to different venues.”
Fierova said he is thankful for the Woodsboro coaches allowing him to do what he loves.
“I have the equipment to do it and I also have the backing of the coaches,” Fierova said. “I have more of an opportunity than anybody else. The parents especially like it because I can take the photos for them and they don’t have to do it.”
The WHS coaches hope they continue to see Fierova on the sidelines, baselines and bleachers for a long time.
“From a coach’s standpoint, Richard is the go-to guy who will take great team and individual pictures, and who will be there to capture great athletic and academic moments,” said WHS volleyball coach Amy Hall. “From a parent’s perspective, I cannot express how priceless all the pictures of my children he sent me are. He also took the time to get to know my kids, giving them advice and teaching them life lessons. Richard has a true servant’s heart, and our students and community are fortunate to have him.”
“I just want the kids to enjoy their high school days,” Fierova said. “I hear some say they feel what they do goes unnoticed. I want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
