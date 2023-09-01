Woodsboro ISD could go without internet access for two more weeks

A blown server could prevent Woodsboro ISD from having internet access for up to three weeks.
The school district lost all its internet access on Aug. 24. The problem was finally diagnosed on Aug. 30.
“The server was fried,” said James Stansberry, who is serving as the Woodsboro ISD interim superintendent. “We’re waiting for it to be rebuilt. You just can’t go to Best Buy and get one of these.”
Stansberry said troubleshooters tried installing a new port in the server.
“It blew out immediately,” Stansberry said.
The server, which will cost between $15,000 and $20,000, has been ordered and should be delivered “in a couple of weeks,” according to Stansberry.
“Luckily, we have enough money in the budget,” Stansberry said.
The school district cannot receive email communications. Grading and reports have to be performed manually.
“We’re doing everything by hand like we used to do it back in the 1950s and 60s,” Stansberry said. “We have a good staff, and they’ll overcome it. It takes a lot more time to write down things and do things manually. But we’re still teaching. I walk down the halls and hear teachers teaching.”
The school district has installed hot spots set up for limited internet access.
“There is continual work to make it a better situation for our students and our teachers,” said Woodsboro High School Principal Sam Castaneda. “I’m supporting the teachers with the resources we have available. We’re providing them with opportunities to get internet access to certain places throughout the day so that we can have things working the best they can be in this situation.”
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•