WISD gets mixed STAAR test results

Woodsboro ISD showed marked improvement at the high school level, while scores failed to exceed 2022 performances in 11 of 15 subjects in Grades 3-8 as the Texas Education Agency’s Spring 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results were released on Aug. 15.
The passing rate of WHS students in the end-of-course (EOC) testing improved 17% in Algebra I (from 40% to 57%), 19% in biology (81%-100%), 29% in English I (60%-89%), and 11% in English II (63%-74%). The only subject WHS students failed to improve was U.S. history (95%-90%).
WHS students performed equally or better than the state average in three of the five subjects.
Woodsboro ISD students in Grades 3-8 performed below the state average in eight of the 15 subjects tested. Grades 6-8 scored above the state average in five of eight subjects. Grades 3-5 failed to surpass state standards in six of seven subjects – third-grade reading and math, fourth-grade reading and math, and fifth-grade reading and math.
Grades 3-8 improved their scores from 2022 in four of the 15 subjects tested.
“They’re not bad, but they’re not good,” Woodsboro ISD Interim Superintendent James Stansberry said of the STAAR results.
Stansberry said the principals were to make reports to the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees on Aug. 28.
