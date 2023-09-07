Week 3 preview: Woodsboro Eagles vs. Yorktown Wildcats

Woodsboro Eagles (1-1)
vs. Yorktown Wildcats (0-2)
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Coach Aaron Houston Stadium
Last meeting: Yorktown won 62-18 in 2022.
Last week: Woodsboro defeated Charlotte 38-15. Yorktown lost to Weimar 37-0.
The Wildcats have managed just six points in their first two games, and averages only 92 yards of offense per contest. Running back Aidan Nunez has rushed for 113 yards this season and has Yorktown’s lone touchdown. Deagan Mungia and Cameron Willis top the Wildcats’ defense with 14 tackles each. Richard Flores has four stops for losses.
The Eagles are trying to overcome key injuries to skill position players. Amarian Zambesi rushed for 122 yards on just eight carries against Charlotte, and also returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Brenner Kurtz rushed for 106 yards on 17 carries. Ryder Smith had a pair of TD runs, and Jordan Vega and Gage Veselka had one each in the victory. The Eagles’ Tayden Grimes and Kurtz each had seven tackles against the Trojans.
Prediction: The Eagles have not been above the .500 mark since the 2018 season. Woodsboro 23, Yorktown 12.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•