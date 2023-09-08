Week 3 preview: Refugio Bobcats vs. Edna Cowboys

Refugio Bobcats (1-1)
vs. Edna Cowboys (2-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium
Last meeting: Refugio won 40-22 in 2022.
Last week: Refugio beat Corpus Christi London 55-10. Edna defeated Bay City 28-21.
The Cowboys are ranked No. 3 in Class 3A Division I and seeking to avenge last season’s loss. Kade Rodas rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown in Edna’s win over Bay City. Jaiden Clay completed eight of 15 passes for 150 yards and two TDs and rushed for 132 yards and another score. Braylen Harris caught six passes for 145 yards and a TD.
Refugio, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A Division I, rebounded from its Week 1 loss to Hitchcock with a convincing 55-10 victory over Class 3A Corpus Christi London. Jordan King rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns and Kalen Brown completed 10 of 12 passes for 200 yards and two TDs.
Prediction: This matchup may end up like the Bobcats’ season-opening 43-36 loss to Hitchcock. It could be back-and-forth with several lead changes. Refugio ran out of gas in the fourth quarter against a deeper Hitchcock team. The Bobcats must avoid doing the same against Edna. Home field makes the difference in this one. Refugio 35-31.
