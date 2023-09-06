Week 2 recap: Woodsboro 38, Charlotte 15

The Woodsboro Eagles rolled up 368 yards of total offense, including 353 on the ground, in taking a 38-15 non-district football victory over the Charlotte Trojans on Sept. 1 in Charlotte.
Ryder Smith had two touchdown runs and Jordan Vega and Gage Veselka each added on as the Eagles improved their record to 1-1.
The Eagles’ Amarian Zambezi rushed for 122 yards on eight carries and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, while teammate Brenner Kurtz carried the ball 17 times for 106 yards.
Smith finished with 75 yards rushing on five carries.
Tayden Grimes and Kurtz led Woodsboro defensively with seven tackles each. Kurtz had one quarterback sack.
“The kids did well,” Woodsboro coach Jonathan Lesak said. “They trusted their responsibilities on offense as the game went on and competed, and it paid off for them. Young guys stepped up and filled important roles. It was a great team victory.”
Charlotte saw its record fall to 0-2.
The Eagles return to action Thursday when they host the Yorktown Wildcats (0-2) at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium.
