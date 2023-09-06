Week 2 recap: Refugio 55, CC London 10

The No. 2 Refugio Bobcats used a balanced offensive attack to roll past the Corpus Christi London Pirates 55-10 on Sept. 1 at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats (1-1) gained 230 yards rushing and 200 through the air as they scored 41 unanswered points.
Jordan King rushed for 160 yards on just eight carries and scored on touchdown runs of 50, 33, 61 and 1 yards.
Kelan Brown completed 10 of 12 passes for 200 yards. He connected with Kolton Taylor on a 12-yard touchdown pass and Jaedyn Lewis on a 35-yard TD pass.
The Bobcats also had TD runs of 5 yards from Chai Whitmire and 9 yards from Isaiah Avery.
Ernest Campbell caught seven passes for 125 yards.
The Refugio defense allowed the Pirates (1-1) to gain only 228 total yards.
The Bobcats will host the third-ranked, Class 3A Division I Edna Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•